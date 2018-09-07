Though the Cardinals reclaimed their winning ways by capping a series win over the Nationals Wednesday, Friday has brought only disappointing news on the injury front as St. Louis opens a new series in Detroit.
Manager Mike Shildt shared with reporters Friday afternoon that Yadier Molina would be held out of the weekend series against the Tigers after tweaking a hamstring Wednesday. To make matters worse, it’s possible Molina’s absence is extended beyond just this weekend. Shildt referred to the thought that Molina could be back in time to catch Adam Wainwright in his return from the DL Monday as “super-optimistic.”
Since it’s September and rosters are expanded to include anyone on the 40-man roster as eligible to play, there’s no need to put Molina on the disabled list. Based on everything being said about the injury, however, it’s plausible that this type of injury would have landed Yadi on the 10-day DL had it happened in any other month. It would not be surprising to see his absence linger deeper into next week.
Francisco Pena is in the starting lineup in Molina’s place Friday, and Carson Kelly is also on the roster as an additional catcher to help the Cardinals navigate the absence of the Gold Glover.
News of another setback for starter Michael Wacha was also delivered Friday, as the Cardinals announced Wacha had been scratched from his scheduled rehab assignment in Memphis due to oblique discomfort. The team said he would be re-evaluated back in St. Louis.
Recently, Wacha had a start cut short due to fatigue during his outing. As the setbacks mount for Wacha, time in the season continues to evaporate; it’s becoming increasingly likely that Wacha will run out of time to return to the Cardinals healthy and ready to contribute before this season ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.