The Cardinals kicked off the Winter Meetings Monday with a minor 40-man roster transaction, adding pitcher Ryan Meisinger on a waiver claim from Baltimore.
Meisinger, a 24-year-old right-hander, appeared in 18 games for the Orioles last season, posting a 6.43 ERA in 21 innings. He was tagged for six home runs in that span. Meisinger's minor league stats from 2018 appear much more favorable--3.13 ERA in 46 innings across AA and AAA--so the righty will be looking to replicate some of that success in spring training as he vies for a spot in the St. Louis bullpen.
The Cardinals relief corps is still an area the team could address in more meaningful ways this week. With St. Louis' desire to add a lock-down lefty to the bullpen, Zach Britton and Andrew Miller could be interesting fits for the Cardinals in the deep-end of the free agent waters. Any free agent addition, however, would be accompanied by a jettison of a player off that 40-man roster, as the addition of Meisinger on Monday filled the roster to capacity.
As the Cardinals are forced to make decisions as they piece together their bullpen, it will be interesting to see how veterans like Brett Cecil and Luke Gregerson fit into the mix; while both relievers are owed a considerable salary, neither effectively contributed to the Cardinals in 2018. The extent to which the team considers them reliable contributors moving forward could influence the lengths to which they are willing to go to upgrade the bullpen this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.