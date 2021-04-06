ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate the return of fans to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering $8 tickets!
The discounted tickets are available to fans who want to watch the team take on the Washington Nationals on April 12-14. At the games, 10,000 fans will receive an exclusive adult Cardinals puffy vest presented by Bayer.
The $8 tickets are on sale now and available while supplies list. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets each. Click here for more details or to purchase.
