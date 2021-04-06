Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball

A statue of Major League Baseball hall of fame member Stan Musial stands outside Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate the return of fans to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering $8 tickets!

The discounted tickets are available to fans who want to watch the team take on the Washington Nationals on April 12-14. At the games, 10,000 fans will receive an exclusive adult Cardinals puffy vest presented by Bayer.

The $8 tickets are on sale now and available while supplies list. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets each. Click here for more details or to purchase.

