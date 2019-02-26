JUPITER, FL (KMOV.com) -- The situation surrounding the right shoulder of Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez took another step back Tuesday, though the team only considers it to be a minor one.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced Tuesday morning that Martinez will be further delayed in his return to his throwing program after the pitcher received a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday. The new date for Martinez's re-evaluation is March 12, another week delay off the initial date of March 5 that was cited February 19, when the news of Martinez's shoulder troubles this spring was first announced by the team.
Martinez showed up to Cardinals camp Tuesday wearing his right arm in a sling after a Post-Dispatch report that he would undergo a second opinion on his ailing right shoulder surfaced Monday night. The Cardinals’ initial public assessment of the shoulder last week was a weakness in the smaller muscles of his shoulder that would limit Martinez’s durability and effectiveness over the course of a baseball season.
Shildt said Martinez received the shot at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. As for the imaging results of Martinez’s second opinion, also performed locally, they mirrored the results the Cardinals doctors discovered in their imaging last week, according to Shildt.
“Findings were very, very similar as far as the imaging, nothing has changed there,” Shildt said. “He did elect to get a shot of PRP, which basically puts him in the same spot, just a little bit further back. Good news, the second opinion validated the first opinion, just a little more aggressiveness with the shot. He feels comfortable with it, so we support that. Then rehab for two weeks, and evaluation from there.”
The latest setback will make it more difficult for Martinez to be ready in time to join the active roster by opening day, though Shildt did not rule anything out Tuesday, including the possibility of Martinez pitching out of relief in order to expedite a return to the club.
“It obviously is more impactful,” Shildt said of this latest setback. “We lost, not lost, but there’s another week involved with the throwing program that will take place. So we’ll evaluate it in two weeks, and now his competition is his rehab.
"Camp moves forward, a lot of good competition in camp and Carlos will plug in appropriately."
As for the notion that Martinez’s situation could lead to the Cardinals' possible pursuit of a free agent starter like Dallas Keuchel, fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath.
“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Shildt answered to a question of whether the starting depth in Cardinals camp would be able to handle the innings load of a six-month season, despite their relative lack of MLB experience. “I take a little exception with the (notion of a lack of) experience because, and I spoke about this this off-season and I feel good about it, is clearly some of these guys don’t have two, three, four, five years of experience, but we have a lot of guys that have been tested. I mean, Austin Gomber won five games for us in August. Ponce was highly effective, Dakota (Hudson) got a lot of experience and was effective, and all these guys did it in a playoff push. So I feel good about the depth and the experience of the depth.”
One element of that depth that continues to progress positively is Alex Reyes. Shildt said he would not rule out the possibility that Reyes’ next step in his progress would be an appearance in a Grapefruit League game, though he did not commit to such a situation as of yet. Regardless, Reyes is clearly on a strong trajectory as of this time.
Read: John Mozeliak discusses a potential innings target for Alex Reyes in 2019
