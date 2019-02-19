JUPITER, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- Mike Shildt announced Tuesday morning that Carlos Martinez will be on a “no-throw” program for two weeks after the strength in his pitching shoulder was determined not to have been at the level the team had hoped. Martinez had an MRI Monday, which Shildt says revealed no structural damage, emphasizing that scans of his shoulder structure looked identical to what they did in 2016.
“The structure of his shoulder is in amazingly good shape," Shildt said. "We just have to make sure we have some of the little muscles that are continuing to be strengthened to allow the workload and the capacity so we don’t have an interruption like we did last year."
The issue appears similar to what Martinez dealt with during a 2018 season that saw him endure multiple stints on the DL before converting to a relief pitcher for the stretch run of the season.
Martinez thrived as the Cardinals closer late in 2018, posting a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings of relief, but his track record as one of the better starters in the National League should, in a vacuum, dictate a strong desire to return him to that role for 2019. Shildt would not commit to an answer as to how this news might affect Martinez's role for the season, though he admitted the timing of the situation may make it more difficult for Martinez to begin the regular season as a member of the Cardinals starting rotation.
"Everything's on the table, as we said from day one with Carlos," Shildt said. "But it may take him longer if we look at it from a starter perspective, to be ready Opening Day. It would be more compromising for him to be ready Opening Day if he was a starter. I wouldn't say absolutely it wouldn't happen, because he won't pitch on Opening Day in a starting role, so you'd have more time is the point to that."
While Shildt is optimistic that this pivot for Martinez's schedule this spring is precautionary, it's not ideal that Martinez's shoulder weakness mirrors the struggles that derailed the 2018 season for the 27-year-old right-hander. Shildt described that Martinez was honest and open about how he felt, information that helped lead to the Cardinals' decision to ease off the gas for the presumptive ace, just as the rest of the club begins to ramp up in preparation for competition.
"It's an evaluation that says, you know what, he needs a little more time," Shildt said. "And we could push it, but we don't want to push him, it wouldn't be smart. We have the beautiful timing in order to do that. No one's happy about it, first and foremost Carlos, but I'm ecstatic that there's nothing structural that's compromising his ability to compete. It's just a matter of him needing a little more time and there wasn't anything anybody could have done more or less of in the off-season, it's just the reality of continuing to build on getting strength, making sure we don't have a setback. Is it a little precautionary? Yes. Is it necessary? Yes, as well."
Shildt says it's too early to say whether Martinez will appear in spring training games, and that the pitcher will be re-evaluated March 5.
