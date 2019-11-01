The Moon Man could land in Cooperstown.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Mike Shannon has been named a finalist for the 2020 Ford. C. Frick Award. The award is presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting, and lands the recipient recognition in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.
The long-time radio voice of the St. Louis Cardinals is joined on this year's ballot by Joe Castiglione, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ken Harrelson, Pat Hughes, Ned Martin and Dewayne Staats.
The winner of the award will be announced December 11 at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Cardinals fans would recognize the names of numerous former winners of the award, including Jack Buck, Joe Garagiola, Tim McCarver and Bob Costas.
