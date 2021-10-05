ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced that tickets for potential NLCS games will go on sale Thursday, October 7 at noon. The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday in the National League Wild Card game to determine if they will move on to the division series.
Tickets for the potential NLCS games will start as low as $44 and can be purchased on cardinals.com/postseason and via phone at 314-345-9000.
If the Cardinals make it to the NLCS, they would host game 3 on Tuesday, October 19, game 4 on Wednesday, October 20 and game 5 on Thursday, October 21, if necessary.
Tickets for potential NLDS games are currently on sale. The Cardinals would host game 3 of the series on October 11. They would also potentially host game 4 the next day.
