The Cardinals announced on Thursday the nominees for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame for 2019.
Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Scott Rolen and John Tudor were revealed as the nominees eligible for election this year, following their selection by the Red Ribbon committee through its secret ballot process.
“Each year, we look forward to celebrating and honoring our team’s history by inducting a new class into the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” said Bill DeWitt Jr. in the team's press release. “I would like to thank the Red Ribbon committee for nominating these six accomplished players for the modern ballot.”
Now that the Red Ribbon Committee has chosen the players eligible for the ballot, it's up to the fans to decide which two will be honored with the red jacket. Voting will run from March 1st through April 12th on the Cardinals official website. The two players receiving the most votes from the fans will be inducted into the Hall over the summer.
Last year, Ray Lankford and Vince Coleman were inducted to the Cardinals Hall of Fame following a raucous social media effort to help get the pair on the ballot for the first time.
This year's induction class, the sixth in Cardinals Hall of Fame history, will be announced Friday, April 26, at 6 PM CT on Fox Sports Midwest. The formal induction ceremony will take place Saturday, August 24 during the 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.
