The Cardinals announced Friday they have agreed to 2019 contracts with all their arbitration eligible players, ensuring no hearings this winter for St. Louis.
Michael Wacha, Marcell Ozuna and Dominic Leone were the arbitration eligible players with whom the Cardinals agreed to contracts for the upcoming season. The financials of the deals were not disclosed by the team.
According to reports, Wacha and the team settled on a $6.35 million salary for 2019, with a $100,000 bonus if he pitches 175 innings. This is a slight bump from Wacha's $5.3 million salary last season, which was determined by the Cardinals' first arbitration hearing in nearly two decades. The arbitration panel sided with the Cardinals in that case. This time, Wacha and the team agreed to meet in the middle to avoid a hearing.
Though Ozuna's 2018 season didn't quite live up to the hopes of the front office and fans, he'll see a sizable jump in earnings, from $9 million last season to $12.25 million in 2019, per Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The same report indicates Leone will see a meager bump to $1.26 million after an injury-plagued debut season with St. Louis in 2018.
Wacha and Ozuna are eligible for free agency after the 2019 season, while Leone is under team control through the arbitration system through the 2021 season.
