The Cardinals announced Friday they have agreed to terms on a 2019 contract for left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve.
Shreve came to St. Louis as part of the trade that sent 1B Luke Voit to the Yankees last season. The lefty posted a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings out of the Cardinals bullpen after arriving, but the rest of his statistics for St. Louis weren't exactly glowing.
With a lofty walk rate of 5.5/9 innings and a HR/9 rate of 1.8, Shreve did not evolve into the reliable lock-down lefty the Cardinals were hoping would be able to help them to a postseason berth down the stretch of the 2018 season.
There was speculation in recent days that Shreve could be non-tendered by St. Louis, but the Cardinals' desire for left-handed bullpen help still remains strong heading into this winter. That need led to the Cardinals giving Shreve--who was arbitration eligible this off-season--another opportunity to earn a role in the team's 2019 plans.
With Shreve's signing, the Cardinals have tendered contracts to all remaining players on the team's 40-man roster.
