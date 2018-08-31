ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced their initial September call-ups Friday, naming Carson Kelly, Daniel Poncedeleon and pitcher Tyler Webb to the Taxi Squad in St. Louis.
All three can officially join the roster September 1.
Poncedeleon is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against the Reds. In two starts this season, his first in the majors, he allowed one run in 11 innings. He struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in two games.
Webb, a lefty reliever, pitched 7.2 scoreless innings since he was acquired in June via waiver claim and has been in Triple-A since mid-August.
Kelly, long considered the heir apparent to Yadier Molina, played in just 12 games at the major league level this season. For Memphis, he hit .269 with seven homers over 83 games.
Any player on the 40-man roster can be added to the major league club after September 1, and the Cardinals will likely add several more names in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.