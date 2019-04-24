ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Outfielder Harrison Bader has been activated by the Cardinals.
Prior to Wednesday’s 12:15 p.m. first pitch, the team announced that Bader was activated from the 10-day Injured List. In addition, right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon was optioned to Memphis (AAA).
During the 13 games he played so far this season, Bader was batting .179 (7-for-39) with two home runs and five RBIs.
