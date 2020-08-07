Cardboard Nation
St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will soon start putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands!

Thursday night the team tweeted, “You asked, we listened!” along with a graphic announcing that Cardboard Nation is coming soon.

The Cardinals have not announced how fans can see their cutout in the stand or when the cardboard cutouts will start appearing.

News 4 will update this story when more details are released.

