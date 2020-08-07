ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will soon start putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands!
Thursday night the team tweeted, “You asked, we listened!” along with a graphic announcing that Cardboard Nation is coming soon.
You asked, we listened! pic.twitter.com/8piatj0Dup— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 6, 2020
The Cardinals have not announced how fans can see their cutout in the stand or when the cardboard cutouts will start appearing.
News 4 will update this story when more details are released.
