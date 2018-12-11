LAS VEGAS (KMOV.coM) -- What many Cardinals fans hope to see in right field this spring and what they’re likely to see are two very different things. Though the strict production numbers from St. Louis right fielders in 2018 would suggest a strong need to go out and acquire a difference-maker at the position, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak spent far more time instilling confidence in the incumbent than he did signalling a search for replacement on Monday.
‘Batting second and playing right field, Number 25, Dexter Fowler!’
The potential for that line to be uttered over the loudspeaker come April 4th at Busch Stadium seems more probable than possible these days.
“If we were to open today, assuming he’s what we think he is physically, yes, he’d get that opportunity to start,” Mozeliak said of Fowler during his winter meetings media session in his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.
If you read these words and can’t get the phrase ‘sunk-cost fallacy’ out of your head, you’re certainly not alone nor without precedent to back that interpretation of Fowler’s status. There are examples in recent years of the Cardinals hanging onto expensive players past their expiration dates, the desire to extract value from those players likely influenced by the price the team paid to acquire them--Jonathan Broxton and Greg Holland both come to mind. Some might argue two injury-ravaged relievers, Luke Gregerson and Brett Cecil, fit the description even presently.
In Fowler’s case, though, he’s owed far more money--$49.5 million over the next three years--than any of the other names listed above. To prematurely dump relievers with shorter and less significant contracts is one thing. To concede that the franchise’s largest free-agent contract ever given to a player outside the organization (Matt Holliday had already been a Cardinal before he re-signed in free agency) was a mistake after just two years of a five-year deal would be another.
Mozeliak said Monday he believes a deal should be judged when it’s over. Despite outside clamoring for the addition of an impact right fielder, the Cardinals executive knows that end has not yet arrived for Fowler in St. Louis.
“Fowler’s first year was fine, last year was disappointing. We’re hoping for it to be good again,” Mozeliak said. “So wherever you are on your spectrum of whether you like (the Fowler deal) or not, time will tell.”
When asked whether the presence of capable reserve outfielders like Tyler O’Neill and Jose Martinez increases the Cardinals’ comfort in rolling out Fowler as the Opening Day starter despite his poor 2018, Mozeliak turned it into another opportunity to further express his confidence in the latter.
“Of course it’s great protection or insurance, however you want to think about it,” Mozeliak said. “But you know, Dex has a lot of pride. He certainly wants to come back and show what he’s capable of doing. Obviously we invested heavily in that, so we’re very hopeful that will be the outcome.”
Mozeliak said all reports from Fowler regarding his physical health have been positive in his recovery from a fractured left foot, though he cautioned there’s still plenty of work left for Fowler, and time to do it, before the season arrives.
“We’re still a few months away from spring training so there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Mozeliak said. “So as were having this conversation, understand that our expectations are still that he understands what has to be accomplished between now and the time we get to Jupiter, but we’re certainly bullish on him coming into camp and reverting back to what we saw two years ago.”
Two years ago was Fowler’s first season with the Cardinals. St. Louis entered 2017 anticipating Fowler as table setter for middle-of-the-order hitter Matt Carpenter--that didn’t exactly go as planned, but it wasn’t necessarily to the detriment of the Cardinals offense. Instead of leading off, Fowler ended up sliding down to the heart of the order and enjoyed the most prolific power hitting season of his career. His 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and .488 SLG were all career-highs that season. Though his batting average and on-base percentage dipped from his career-best 2016 campaign, Fowler’s wRC+ only decreased narrowly from 129 that year to 121 in 2017 with St. Louis. He was really good.
And then last season happened.
2018 was a disaster from the start for Fowler, who never overcame his slow start amid reported turmoil with Mike Matheny and a foot injury that ended his season shortly after the manager left the equation.
“I do feel like once he got off to that slow start, it was just always trying to do too much,” Mozeliak said. “Are there underlying themes? If you want to cut through some of the numbers, I’m sure you can draw some conclusions on your own. But in terms of the way we’re looking at it, as more of a fresh start for him under new leadership in the dugout, and he’s very optimistic of where this is headed.”
Mozeliak’s approach suggests comfort in the idea that the various circumstances which led to Fowler’s disappointing season are enough to explain it away almost entirely. Though you can follow the sentiment, it’s hard to ignore how it opposes the way the Cardinals approached their outfield construction heading into 2018, when they shipped out Randal Grichuk and Stephen Piscotty--both coming off disappointing, but still far superior seasons to the one Fowler just endured--to make room for Marcell Ozuna. Though off-field circumstances helped facilitate the Piscotty trade to Oakland, the move fit within an overall sense of urgency to improve upon the status quo in the St. Louis outfield.
The team surely believes in its plan for Fowler, but there’s no denying the contrast between last winter’s urgency for upgrades to the outfield, especially given that the 2017 unit outperformed the one with which the Cardinals currently seem so content.
Considering the extent of Fowler’s decline from 2017 to 2018, chasing his production from two years ago is a gamble befitting the Vegas setting of this week’s winter meetings. If it’s more than just a bluff, it’s a gamble upon which a considerable chunk of the 2019 Cardinals’ fate may rest.
