ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals fans can attend all home games for $34.99 a month.
The Budweiser Ballpark Pass is on sale now and allows fans the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals home games as they want for a monthly fee. On game days, pass subscribers will get a Standing Room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app.
The pass will automatically renew each month. Click here to learn more about the Budweiser Ballpark Pass or purchase one.
