Reports from Jupiter Monday morning indicate Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil will begin the 2019 season on the injured list, the new term for the list replacing the disabled list beginning this year. Manager Mike Shildt referred to the injury as an arm issue.
Shildt confirms Brett Cecil will start the season on the injured list: “His arm is still recovering. He’ll be shut down for a while. He’ll still be able to throw, work through it. But he’ll start the season on the IL.” #stlcards 🌴— Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) March 18, 2019
The embattled left-hander hasn't had the smoothest of springs, a statement that has generally been true, too, of his entire tenure with St. Louis. After cashing in for a four-year, $30.5 million deal with the Cardinals the winter before the 2017 season, Cecil has exhibited very few of the positive traits St. Louis hoped it was getting when it signed him.
Rather than showing consistency on the mound, Cecil has consistently battled injuries and ineffectiveness, which spiraled last season to a 6.89 ERA in only 40 appearances, both career-worsts since his transition to full-time reliever in 2013.
If the Cardinals elect to roll with a seven-man bullpen, the squeeze on that part of the club is going to be significant as the team prepares to determine which relievers will head to Milwaukee as part of the active roster. Because of Cecil's struggles out of the gate, there's no reason to rush him onto the roster at anything less than 100-percent, especially given the ample competition in spring camp for those seven or eight bullpen jobs.
This was the easy decision for the Cardinals, the path of least resistance. The real test will come if and when Cecil reaches a place of genuine health at some point during the year; that's where the Cardinals will have to decide whether they can afford to reserve a roster spot for Cecil in place of another capable reliever--or whether they can afford not to, from a financial perspective.
Cecil has two years and more than $15 million remaining on his contract, money the Cardinals may need to be willing to eat if Cecil can't get right. That could be better than the alternative, allowing Cecil to eat away at the Cardinals' playoff chances if he's performing anything like he did last season.
Mike Shildt has been clear about his desire to head north with the best relievers in the organization, regardless of service time or constraints like contracts or minor-league options. The move to, once again, take it slowly with the struggling Cecil fits into that plan.
