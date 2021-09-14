ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tyler Bozak is back!
Tuesday morning, the St. Louis Blues announced that Bozak had agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 plus bonuses. The 35-year-old was acquired by the Blues on July 1, 2017 as a free agent from Toronto.
Bozak has played in 170 regular-season games and 40 playoff games with the Blues. In 2019, he played all 26 playoff games to help the Blues capture the Stanley Cup Championship.
