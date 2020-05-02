(KMOV.com) -- A few months after announcing the renewal of the Border War in basketball, Missouri and Kansas have announced the schools will also bring their rivalry back to the gridiron.
A football series between Mizzou and KU has officially been scheduled by the schools. According to a release on the University of Kansas Athletics website, the Tigers and Jayhawks will meet up for the first game of the new series on September 6, 2025 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The game will mark the first football match-up between the two former Big XII rivals since 2011.
The series is scheduled for four games in total, with the second game coming in 2026 in Lawrence, Kan. The two sides will then play a second home-and-home in 2031 and 2032.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” said Kansas Head Coach Les Miles. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
The first football meeting in the storied Border War rivalry came all the way back on October 31, 1891--so it's fair to say there's a bit of history, here. Missouri holds an advantage in the all-time series by the narrowest of margins, but the exact margin depends upon who you ask. The Tigers say they're 57-54-9 against KU. Kansas would tell you the Tigers are 56-55-9 all-time against the Jayhawks.
Regardless, it'll be good for fans of both sides to have the game up and running once again. The series was halted when Missouri left the Big XII for the SEC beginning with the 2012 season.
The announcement that Mizzou and KU would renew their rivalry in basketball came back in October, as Missouri and Kansas will meet up on the hardwood in each of the next six college hoops seasons.
The initial game to restart that portion of the Border War rivalry is set for December 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, after which the sites alternate between Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas (2021-2022 and 2023-2024) and Mizzou Arena in Columbia (2022-2023 and 2024-2025) before one more stop at Sprint Center as the final game of the six-game series.
