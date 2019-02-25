JUPITER, Fla. -- By the time the Cardinals contingent arrived in Las Vegas in December for the MLB Winter Meetings, it had already closed the deal on arguably the most significant trade of the off-season in baseball, the trade for Paul Goldschmidt. Since St. Louis had landed its big bopper the week prior, the conversations the week of the meetings revolved around other targets further down the list of priorities: a lefty on each side of the ball.
One was a lock-down left-handed reliever to boost a pocket of the club that struggled tremendously in 2018. It took another week or two after the meetings concluded, but the Cardinals addressed this oft-discussed topic from Vegas by signing Andrew Miller in late December.
The other, also discussed at length throughout the off-season, was the Cardinals desire to add a left-handed hitter to their bench. Though it seemed like the Cardinals had a bench full of capable and versatile players before any outside additions, they specifically wanted a lefty bat to add to the matrix.
So when the Cardinals traded away Patrick Wisdom for Drew Robinson as one of just two transactions during the Winter Meetings (claiming reliever Ryan Meisinger was the other), we all tried to figure out whether it meant the lefty-bat box had been checked.
It was hard to tell if Robinson fit the mold for the player the Cardinals had described the desire to acquire, as he lacked a level of previous MLB production that would render him a sensible choice for a bench that already had a quantity of quality. Even on a five-man bench, which wouldn’t exist if the Cardinals were to carry an extra reliever, it felt strange to slot Robinson above Jose Martinez, Jedd Gyorko, Yairo Munoz or Tyler O’Neill. All four produced well for St. Louis in 2018, and now one of them may be left off the Opening Day roster--for a player with a .582 OPS in 246 MLB plate appearances--all because they hit right-handed? That’s no way to build a roster--take your 25 best guys, and go to battle, right? So perhaps another trade was in the offing, we thought.
But December and January went by without a move, the guys on the Cardinals bench like clowns in a Volkswagen. The Cardinals didn’t go out and grab another lefty bat, so as spring training arrived, it looked like Robinson or bust. Either he’d earn a spot on the roster, and the Cardinals would have the lefty bench bat they sought, or he wouldn’t and neither would they.
As for Robinson, he doesn’t pay much mind to the logistics of those roster questions.
“I don’t really look too much into that, honestly,” Robinson said. “Once I heard I was traded here, I was just going to approach it the same way I always do… All that other stuff is out of my control, so I really just focus on what I can control with my work ethic and my preparation.”
So what kind of player is Robinson? Well, that depends. The big-league numbers say he’s not a very good one, but the sample is unreliable. It’s taken Robinson two years to compile less than half a season’s worth of plate appearances. His 40.2% strikeout-percentage in those 246 big-league PAs, paired with his home run power through his minor league career, would seem to paint a picture of Robinson as a classic all-or-nothing type of hitter. While acknowledging the existence of the stats that support such an argument, Robinson says he doesn’t necessarily see it that way.
“I know my strikeout rate is high in my career so far,” Robinson said. “But I honestly don’t think that is the tell-all of what my game is. I know it’s happened, so that’s really all you can go off of. But coming up and down, there’s a lot of downtime and not getting consistent playing time, which I know is part of the process. But it’s just kind of hard to get that rhythm. Like I said, a lot of players go through that and it’s just something I’m going to have to practice and get used to doing.
“I’m just trying to prove to myself and to the team that I’m worthy of more than just ‘a power guy with a lot of strikeouts.’”
Though the 26-year-old has experienced valley-like seasons in the minors that mirror his early-career struggles in the majors, 2018 wasn’t one of them. Robinson mashed Pacific Coast League pitching last season, slashing .303/.379/.569 with 10 home runs in 211 at-bats for the Texas Rangers Class-AAA affiliate. When guys fail to achieve success in the majors by a certain age, it’s common that they lose the prospect label and see it replaced by the notion of a four-A player--good enough to dominate in Triple-A, but perhaps not skilled enough to hack it in the bigs. Right or wrong, that often becomes the narrative.
And on paper, that sounds a lot like Drew Robinson’s career to date. But the player is confident in his process for improving his game at the next level, because in his mind, it’s the same one he used to progress through the minors far enough to get this opportunity in the first place.
“I kind of developed a little slower than I wanted to,” Robinson said. “If you look at my numbers in the beginning, I had a couple good years in the younger levels, but I also had a lot of bad years, too. Once I got a little more comfortable and got more repetition in the higher levels, I was able to make those adjustments. So hopefully getting some more playing time in the big leagues and proving myself worthy of that playing time, I can make those adjustments at the big-league level, as well.”
Through the first two games this spring, it looks like Robinson could be onto something. Mike Shildt has given him ample opportunity to contribute out of the gate, a trend likely to continue as the Cardinals determine how Robinson might fit with the club. So far so good, as Robinson has cranked out four hits in seven at-bats. He also showed some hustle Sunday when he turned a ball that might have been a single for lesser runners into three bases after the center fielder misplayed it in the gap in right-center.
“Good at-bats, professional at-bats,” Shildt said when asked what he’s seen from Robinson thus far in spring. “Good approach, nice balance. Seeing the ball well, staying through the middle of the field, taking good swings. Everything looks good.”
Another element of Robinson’s game that could strengthen his claim to a bench role in St. Louis is his versatility in the field. Robinson can play just about anywhere defensively, a utility knife that offers the manager valued flexibility throughout a game and a season.
“I’ve been doing the utility role for so long that at this point, I really feel comfortable moving around everywhere,” Robinson said. “It’s kind of just something that’s grown on me over the years.”
Robinson says he is truly comfortable everywhere defensively, but enjoys playing center field the most. Though he served as DH Sunday, it’s expected that he’ll see time this spring in a variety of positions so that his new organization can get a first-person feel for his strengths and weaknesses as a fielder.
“Give him some at-bats, and let him see what he can do with that,” Shildt said of his DH designation Sunday. “Get him on the field a little bit that way and then we’ll start bouncing him around in the field.
The rush to grab a seat on the Cardinals bench has begun. Though his big-league track record would indicate Robinson might be left without a chair when the music stops, he’s got all spring to prove that the player he’s been isn’t the player he is.
