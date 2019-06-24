SOMERSET, NJ (KMOV.com) -- A recently released one-of-a-kind bobblehead series highlights the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Championship and their victory song “Gloria”.
The bobbleheads feature Ryan O’Reilly, Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Binnington and Vladimir Tarasenko standing on an ice rink base wearing the white uniforms they wore in the decisive Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The bobbleheads also showcase the players standing in front of the Arch on a hockey rink base with the words "Gloria Gloria" inside the Arch in a yellow font. The figures stand about eight inches tall.
“The St. Louis Blues’ road to the Stanley Cup has been one of the most entertaining stories of 2019, as they went from last place to champions in mere months,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “As soon as the Blues won the Cup, we knew we had to immortalize their victory with the team’s rally song 'Gloria' in bobble form for Blues fans to celebrate this historic moment in team history."
The St. Louis Blues 'Gloria Gloria' bobbles are available online here. They are currently available for pre-order, with an expected delivery date of sometime in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.