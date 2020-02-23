ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It really is the best time to be a St. Louis Blues fan. After winning the Stanley Cup and hosting the NHL All-Star game, the Blues will get to play in their second Winter Classic.
The NHL announced Sunday that the Blues will play the Wild in the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Target Field.
The game happens Jan. 1, 2021 in Minneapolis.
According to the press release, Blues 2020-21 season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets based on availability. That information will be released at a later date.
This will be the second outdoor game for the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. The Blues hosted the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium beating the Blackhawks 4-1.
The 2021 Winter Classic is the first for the Wild. They previously played in an outdoor game, the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.
Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins.
