ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship ring has been unveiled.
The ring, crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, was presented to Blues players, coaches and executives Monday night.
16 genuine, custom-cut blue sapphires are intricately arranged on the ring top, forming the Blue Note logo that represent the number of postseason victories along their journey to the Cup.
On the top and bottom of the ring top's edge are princess-cut sapphires, channel-set in yellow gold: ten on top, and ten more on the bottom, combining for a total of 20.
Beneath the logo is the Stanley Cup itself, made up of 45 pavé-set diamonds. Surrounding the Cup are 30 more diamonds. When combined, the 75 diamonds represent the 75 goals scored by the St. Louis Blues during the 2019 postseason.
The ring is engraved with the name LAILA, who played a central role in the championship journey.
The frustration. The comeback. The inspiration. The song. The Cup. And now... the ring. https://t.co/ykYmAtOog0 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/cLHGjMPRd1— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019
To read more on the story behind the championship ring, click here.
Want to a purchase a piece of history? Only 139 rings are available for purchase. See more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.