ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues have agreed to a contract with another free agent from their championship roster.
According to a press release from the team, forward Robby Fabbri has agreed a one-year deal with St. Louis. The agreement for the 2019-2020 season is worth $900,000.
Fabbri wasn't a fixture in the Blues' lineup for the Cup Final, appearing in only two of the games. He did make his mark in his first game back in the Dallas series, scoring a goal in a Blues win after spending a few games up in the press box.
For the season, Fabbri scored two goals and recorded four assists in 32 games.
