ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Blues announced today that President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has signed Craig Berube officially to a three-contract as head coach.
Berube was named interim head coach on November 19, 2018 and led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship and was a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award.
Berube led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship after defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.
"Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November," said Armstrong. "He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction and purpose. The chemistry and trust that he developed with our players was integral in bringing our franchise the 2019 Stanley Cup."
Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award - the first nomination of his career. Berube originally joined the Blues as an associate coach on June 15, 2017.
