ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues centerman Ryan O’Reilly is well-known as a workout warrior but nutrition is also a very important part of his training regimen.
“I’ve never missed more than five to six games in a row due to injury,” said O’Reilly. “And I think that was before I was a vegetarian.”
The Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner has been a vegetarian for six years. O’Reilly admitted that it can be challenging at times but it has paid off for him physically.
“I think I wanted to play lighter and be a little faster,” O’Reilly said. “My family was doing it at the time and my parents read a book on it called Eat to Live. “
He knows there are preconceived notions that he’s not getting all of the nutrients he needs from the plant-based diet, but the center said that’s far from the truth.
“I realized that I didn't really need meat for protein and energy you could go right to the source almost,” said O’Reilly. “It's amazing how fast the recovery is and how you feel. You are able to recover quicker and there's not so many ups and downs. There's a ton that goes into it and I've done it for health reasons, and too, I think it's good for our carbon footprint as well.”
There are many positive benefits that O’Reilly said he’s enjoyed from the lifestyle change but the biggest he’s noticed is how it’s helped his recovery.
“I think I haven't been hurt as much,” said O’Reilly. “I think that is with being able to recover quicker and getting what I need in my body right away. I think it's helped me play a lot more games.”
While he would like to be vegan, he admits to having a hard time cutting ice cream out of his life.
