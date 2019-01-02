The Blues haven't offered much to write home about this season on the ice, but one exception to that rule has been the performance of one of the team's newest stars.
In his debut season with the Note after being traded from Buffalo to St. Louis in July, forward Ryan O'Reilly has made his mark for the Blues. A consistent performer throughout his career, O'Reilly had registered at least 55 points in each of his last five seasons before joining the Blues; he hasn't missed a beat this year, posting 35 points in 37 games for St. Louis.
O'Reilly's 15 goals and 20 assists are both team-highs for a Blues team that has disappointed in the Western Conference standings this season. O'Reilly's 35 points on the season is tied for 20th in the Western Conference.
The NHL All-Star Game takes place Saturday, January 26th in San Jose.
