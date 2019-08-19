ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The theme night and giveaway schedule for the upcoming Blues season has been announced.
The team will host nine giveaway nights, which include a Stanley Cup replica banner on Oct. 5, a Stanley Cup replica on Dec. 16 and an NHL All-Star Tumbler on Jan. 15. Click here for the giveaway schedule.
In addition to the giveaways, the Blues will have theme nights for those who purchase tickets using designated promo codes. The theme nights will include Ladies Night Out on Nov. 16, Stars Wars Night on Jan. 9 and Pink at the Rink on March 10. Click here to view all of the theme nights.
The Blues are reportedly seeing record sales since their Stanley Cup win. According to the team, replacement of seating in the lower bowl has reduced seating capacity by 600, which has caused single-game tickets to be scarce. Click here to purchase tickets.
