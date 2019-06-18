ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues, will be back on the ice soon for a eight game preseason.
Enterprise Center will host three home games during the preseason: Sept. 22 vs. Columbus, Sept. 24 vs. Dallas and Sept. 27 vs. Washington.
The schedule also includes an appearance in the Kraft Hockeyville game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 26.
The 2019-20 regular-season will be released in June.
2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sept. 16 - Blues at Stars - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 - Blues at Capitals - 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 - Blues at Jets - 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 - Blues vs. Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 - Blues vs. Stars - 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 - Blues at Red Wings - 6 p.m. (Kraft Hockeyville)
Sept. 27 - Blues vs. Capitals - 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 - Blues at Blue Jackets - 5 p.m.
