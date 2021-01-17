ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have placed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve with an upper body injury, the team announced Sunday.
The move comes two days after Bortuzzo left a game against the Avalanche in the first period. Bortuzzo took a hit up high from Valrei Nichushkin.
The Blues recalled defenseman Niko Mikkola from the taxi squad to take Bortuzzo's spot.
