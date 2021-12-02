Blues place Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, will have emergency goalie behind Husso Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 is universally reviled as we near the close of the second calendar year in which the pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of daily life in the world. The St. Louis Blues are certainly no exception, as the team has been ravaged by virus this season.
Just days after Tyler Bozak was taken out of action due to a COVID-related issue, another hit arrived Thursday when the team announced that the Note's primary goaltender Jordan Binnington has also been placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday's game at Tampa Bay.
The news will keep Binnington out for the foreseeable future, though a projected timeframe for his absence was not mentioned in the team's press release, nor were any details regarding the nature of his status with the virus.
The 28-year-old Binnington has a record of 8-5-3 in net this season with a 2.80 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts. Backup goaltender Ville Husso will presumably take on a bigger workload in Binnington's absence.
Additionally, goaltender Charlie Lindgren will be recalled from the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In an interesting twist, however, Lindgren won't join the Blues until Friday due to salary cap reasons. That means the Note will have an emergency goalie at the ready Thursday night against the Lightning in the event of an injury to Husso.
For cap purposes Blues not calling up Lindgren until Fri, per Armstrong. They're using emergency goalie as backup tonight, Kyle Konin. "Craig and I talked to him about 20 minutes ago. He had a morning skate with his beer league guys. He said he was on fire and ready to go." -Army— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) December 2, 2021
Lindgren has minded the net in 10 games with the Thunderbirds, posting a 8-1-1 record.
