ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis Blues announced that forward Brayden Schenn has signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension Friday.
Schenn, 28, will stay with the St. Louis Blues through the 2027-2028 season. He was acquired by the Note through a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017.
According to a press release, the 28-year-old posted 54 points in the regular season and 12 points in the postseason, helping the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup championship.
EXTEN-SCHENN!!!— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 4, 2019
Brayden Schenn has signed an eight-year contract extension to remain with the St. Louis Blues through the 2027-28 season. #stlblues
CONTRACT DETAILS: https://t.co/MLY6qJFn27 pic.twitter.com/lyArdKx3h9
