ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues defenseman Jake Walman has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.
The team was hopeful the test was false positive, but after additional testing, he tested positive.
Walman has been vaccinated and will likely be out at least two weeks. The Blues did not reveal whether Walman has received a single vaccine shot or is fully vaccinated.
He missed Monday's game against the Kings after he received his first positive COVID-19 test.
The 25-year-old has two points in 25 games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.