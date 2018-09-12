Just before the open of training camp, the Blues have signed defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.
In year one, Schmaltz’s contract is a two-way deal that will pay him $700,000 in the NHL, and $150,000 in the AHL. The deal shifts to a one-way deal at the NHL level in year two, for the same $700,000 price tag.
Schmaltz got his second taste of NHL hockey last season with the Note, recording one assist in 13 games for St. Louis. Originally a first-round draft selection by the Blues in 2012, the 24-year old Schmaltz will likely find himself outside the Blues’ top six defensemen to start the year, provided good health for Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, Jay Bouwmeester, Robert Bortuzzo and Vince Dunn.
The Schmaltz contract potentially sets him up for a larger role in St. Louis by 2019-2020, before which the Blues could see Bouwmeester, Gunnarsson and Bortuzzo hit unrestricted free agency.
