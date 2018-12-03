According to Blues GM Doug Armstrong Monday, the team is expected to be without a couple key players for the foreseeable future.
Alex Pietrangelo will be re-evaluated "around Christmas" after taking a puck off the hand/wrist area from Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog in St. Louis' overtime win over the Avalanche Friday. The captain sat out Saturday's loss to Arizona.
So, too, did forward Alexander Steen, who is still recovering from a concussion. The team referred to him as 'day-to-day' Monday.
The Blues won't be as lucky with the injury designation for forward Robby Fabbri, who left that Saturday skate with a shoulder injury. On Monday, Armstrong lumped Fabbri with Pietrangelo on that Christmas-time timetable for re-evaluation for a separated shoulder. Fabbri is not expected to require surgery for the injury.
In other injuries news, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson and forward Jaden Schwartz are 'day-to-day' and nearing their respective returns to the ice.
