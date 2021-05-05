The Blues didn't clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night, but the team and fans paid tribute to former Blue David Backes.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues were hoping to clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night but the Blue Note fell short against the Ducks.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the Blues paid tribute to David Backes.

The crowd at Enterprise gave Backes a standing ovation as a thank you video played for possibly his last game of his career in St. Louis.

Backes was the second longest captain of the Blues from 2011-2016 behind Brian Sutter.

