ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues were hoping to clinch a playoff spot Wednesday night but the Blue Note fell short against the Ducks.
There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the Blues paid tribute to David Backes.
The crowd at Enterprise gave Backes a standing ovation as a thank you video played for possibly his last game of his career in St. Louis.
All the feels. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/iG4y5j7ZRG— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 6, 2021
Backes was the second longest captain of the Blues from 2011-2016 behind Brian Sutter.
