ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Good news, Blues fans!
There's still a chance to vote in David Perron to represent the Blues in the All-Star Game.
Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington were named to the Central Division's All-Star roster on Monday afternoon.
It sure sounds like Perron is down!
of course it would be an honor, nothing more I would want than being in front of Blues fans for this event and bring my kids with me. thanks— David Perron (@DP_57) December 30, 2019
Fans can start voting for Perron at 11 a.m. on January 1 through 10:50 p.m. on January 10 by visiting here. Fans can vote up to 10 times per day.
