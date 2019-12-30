Perron Blues

St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Ryan O'Reilly during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Good news, Blues fans!

There's still a chance to vote in David Perron to represent the Blues in the All-Star Game.

Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington were named to the Central Division's All-Star roster on Monday afternoon.

It sure sounds like Perron is down!

Fans can start voting for Perron at 11 a.m. on January 1 through 10:50 p.m. on January 10 by visiting here. Fans can vote up to 10 times per day.

