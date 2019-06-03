ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After laying an egg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Blues needed to bounce back in a major way. Trailing two games to one to the Boston Bruins, the balance of the series was at stake in Game 4.
With a crisper penalty kill and inspired play by Ryan O’Reilly, the Blues tipped the scales of the Final back to even in a 4-2 win at Enterprise Center Monday night. The win marks the first win in a home game of the Stanley Cup Final in the history of the franchise.
Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally in the third period of the win. Vladimir Tarasenko notched another St. Louis goal, continuing his remarkable play this postseason. Brayden Schenn added an empty-net goal in the final minutes to send Enterprise Center into euphoria, cementing a moment this city has waited so long to realize.
The series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Boston coming up Thursday night.
