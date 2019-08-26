ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anyone heading to the Enterprise Center after Labor Day will need to adhere to a new clear bag policy.
The Blues and Enterprise Center will enforce a clear bag policy when the building reopens following the third phase of renovations on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for the John Mayer concert. The new policy is in line with the best practices found at other major entertainment venues, along with the new NHL security measures, according to the organization.
To speed up access at the gate, fans will no longer need to empty their pockets before going through metal detectors due to the upgrades in technology. There will also be X-Ray machines at various locations throughout the venue.
Fans who choose to bring a bag to the arena will be able to bring in the following:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Wallets, small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.
- Diaper bags (with child) after inspection.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.
St. Louis Blues branded clear bags will be available in the STL Authentics Team Store at 14th and Clark or online here starting Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.