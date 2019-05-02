DALLAS — With one flick of Vladimir Tarasenko’s wrist, the Blues power play was finally looking up, as were the team’s chances to claim a 3-1 series lead against the Stars on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for St. Louis, neither omen held up for very long. Tarasenko’s first-period snipe turned out to have been a rare positive moment for the Blues in a 4-2 loss in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center.
After going down 1-0 early, the Stars outworked the Blues for the remainder of the evening, finding pay dirt four straight times against Jordan Binnington as the St. Louis net-minder was frequently left on an island, the team in front of him lacking the crispness it displayed in Game 3 on Monday. Though Robert Thomas tacked on a goal late in the third period to cut the St. Louis deficit to two, the game already felt firmly in hand for the home team by that point, a disappointing truth considering the Blues’ opportunity to stake out a commanding lead in the series.
“They came out with more urgency than we did,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “Obviously it was good to get the first goal, but we didn’t respond well. They played better than us. When you look at the whole game, we had some good things at times, but the consistency wasn’t there.”
The Blues followed up their early success on the power play with two lackluster showings on the man-advantage later on in the game. The Stars were stingy on the penalty kill, consistently chipping pucks back into the neutral zone to disrupt St. Louis’ flow offensively. That strong puck-handling for Dallas extended beyond the PK and into the Stars’ attack offensively, allowing them to dictate the game’s flow far more than the Blues would have preferred.
“They were possessing the puck down low against us,” O’Reilly said. “Which gave us issues and kind of wore us down to where we didn’t find our game and our offensive structure until later on, when it was too late. That happens, adjustments we’ve got to make. We’re disappointed in ourselves; that’s not the game we wanted, but it’s a best-out-of-three now, and we’re confident we’ll turn it around.”
There’s no sugarcoating it, so nobody with the team tried—the Blues simply didn’t play well Wednesday night. The key now, as O’Reilly mentions, with the series returning to St. Louis for Game 5, is for the Blues to put it behind them. One sloppy effort doesn’t have to lead into the next.
“Turn the page, that’s what the playoffs are all about,” David Perron said. “We knew it was going to be a tough one, it’s not going to be easy against this team. They’re a really good team and they make you pay for mistakes. Sometimes (we made chances) too easy, but at the same time, they find them. And they keep finding them. We’ve got to find a way to grind them down low a little bit more.”
Rather than a fiery approach to his post-game media session, Craig Berube displayed more of a quiet intensity in answering questions from reporters after the frustrating loss. He assertively batted down several notions that aimed to pinpoint what caused the Blues to lose the game.
He didn’t make a fuss about officiating, despite a questionable interference call on Tyler Bozak that ultimately led to the Stars go-ahead goal late in the first. He downplayed the impact of the extra-curricular activities involving Jordan Binnington, Jamie Benn and Ben Bishop at the end of the second period, which ultimately earned the Blues goaltender a double-minor penalty and sent the Blues to the penalty kill to begin the third. And when asked about the effect of some line changes utilized by the Stars Wednesday, Berube tersely replied, “Nothin’. That wasn’t the issue,” thus concluding a presser in which he didn’t seem to be particularly interested.
For Berube, none of the above adequately explained the Blues’ deficiencies that led to a game in which the outcome was seemingly decided after only 40 minutes. The head coach chalked up the Note’s struggles to the same thing that had been evident to every fan watching the game: The Blues weren’t desperate enough.
“It’s not they they got to their game,” Berube said of the Stars’ success Wednesday. “They were desperate and we didn’t match that desperation in the first two periods,” Berube said. “We did in the third and we played a good period.”
It’s a tough pill to swallow, recognizing that with an opportunity to truly box their opponent into a corner in the series, the Blues lacked the hunger to apply a kill-shot. Had they won Game 4 in Dallas, it would have marked the first time in franchise history the Blues had prevailed in five straight postseason road games. It also would have set St. Louis up to need just one win in their next three tries to advance to the Western Conference Final.
Instead, the outcome of Friday’s Game 5 now presents the possibility that the Blues are facing elimination the next time they return to Dallas, which will be for Game 6, Sunday at 2 p.m.
Berube may have internalized some of his more candid thoughts about all that unfolded for the Blues in Game 4, but he seemed stone-cold certain about how his team will respond following Wednesday’s forgettable performance.
“They’ll be ready to go,” he said with a piercing confidence that indicated his expectation that Wednesday’s flop would be a one-time deal.
And if the Blues are to continue this magical ride beyond the end of the week, that’s exactly what it will have to be.
