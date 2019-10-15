WASHINGTON, D.C.(KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues celebrated their historic 2019 Stanley Cup Championship win with one more celebration at the White House.

WATCH: Laila Anderson celebrates Stanley Cup victory with Blues at White House 

The Blues visited the nation's capitol following an invitation from President Donald Trump Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Blues visit The White House to celebrate historic Stanley Cup win

1 of 7

Every current member of the Blues' championship roster visited along with former players Chris Butler and Chris Thorburn.

After taking a tour of the White House and visiting with President Trump in the Oval Office, the team was introduced at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Stillman presented President Trump with a personalized St. Louis Blues jersey during the press conference, while Alex Pietrangelo and the team captains presented him with a putter featuring the Blues' Stanley Cup champions logo in the Oval Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.