President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues hockey team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump smiles as he peaks during an event to honor the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues hockey team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with St. Louis Blues finals MVP Ryan O'Reilly during an event to honor the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump is presented a team jersey by St. Louis Blues owner Tom Stillman during an event to honor the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
PHOTOS: Blues visit The White House to celebrate historic Stanley Cup win
Every current member of the Blues' championship roster visited along with former players Chris Butler and Chris Thorburn.
After taking a tour of the White House and visiting with President Trump in the Oval Office, the team was introduced at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden.
Stillman presented President Trump with a personalized St. Louis Blues jersey during the press conference, while Alex Pietrangelo and the team captains presented him with a putter featuring the Blues' Stanley Cup champions logo in the Oval Office.
