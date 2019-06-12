BOSTON (KMOV.com) -- The Blues have center Ivan Barbashev back just in time for Game 7.
READ: Blues C Barbashev suspended for Game 6 after delivering hit to the head
Barbashev lowered his shoulder and appeared to hit Johansson in the chin after Johansson fired a shot on goal.
Cardinals' catcher Yadier Molina wore a Barbashev jersey to Game 6 and Blues fans loved it.
