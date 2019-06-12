Stanley Cup Bruins Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

BOSTON (KMOV.com) -- The Blues have center Ivan Barbashev back just in time for Game 7.

READ: Blues C Barbashev suspended for Game 6 after delivering hit to the head

Barbashev lowered his shoulder and appeared to hit Johansson in the chin after Johansson fired a shot on goal.

Cardinals' catcher Yadier Molina wore a Barbashev jersey to Game 6 and Blues fans loved it.

Barbashev, on seeing Molina wearing his jersey as a sign of support, "Yes, that's actually amazing. Just support from the city that I got after suspension. Just great. I was really excited to see it."

