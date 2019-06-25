ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues will begin defending their Stanley Cup title on October 2.
The 2019-2020 regular season scheduled is made up of 26 games against Central Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Western Conference teams and 32 games against the Eastern Conference.
Enterprise Center will host the NHL All-Star Skills Competitions and the NHL All-Star Game from Jan. 24 - 26.
2019-2020 Season Schedule
SEPTEMBER
OCTOBER
Oct. 2 vs. Washington - 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Toronto - 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Ottawa - 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Montreal - 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 at New York Islanders - Noon
Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver - 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. Montreal - 2 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Colorado - 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Los Angeles - 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Boston - 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Detroit - 4 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Minnesota - 7 p.m.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 1 vs. Columbus - 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Minnesota - 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Vancouver - 9 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Edmonton - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Calgary - 9 p.m.
Nov. 12 vs. Arizona - 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 at Columbus - 6 p.m.
Nov. 16 vs. Anaheim - 7 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 vs. Calgary - 7 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. Nashville - 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 at Nashville - 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Tampa Bay - 6 p.m.
Nov. 29 at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Pittsburgh - 7 p.m.
DECEMBER
Dec. 2 at Chicago - 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 vs. Toronto - 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Buffalo - 6 p.m.
Dec. 12 vs. Vegas - 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 vs. Colorado - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 vs. Edmonton - 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 at San Jose - 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 at Los Angeles - 9 p.m.
Dec. 27 at Winnipeg - 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Winnipeg - 2 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Arizona - 8 p.m.
JANUARY
Jan. 2 at Colorado - 8 p.m.
Jan. 4 at Vegas - 3 p.m.
Jan. 7 vs. San Jose - 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 vs. Buffalo - 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 vs. Anaheim - 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia - 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Colorado - 2 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Vancouver - 9 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Calgary - 8 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Edmonton - 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 at Winnipeg - 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 vs. Carolina - 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 vs. Winnipeg - 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Anaheim - 9 p.m.
Feb. 13 at Vegas - 9 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Nashville - 2 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Nashville - 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 vs. Arizona - 7 p.m.
Feb. 21 at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Minnesota - 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
Feb. 29 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.
MARCH
March 5 at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
March 6 at New Jersey - 6 p.m.
March 8 at Chicago - 6 p.m.
March 10 vs. Florida - 7 p.m.
March 13 vs. San Jose - 7 p.m.
March 15 vs. Ottawa - 2 p.m.
March 17 at Philadelphia - 6 p.m.
March 19 at Carolina - 6 p.m.
March 21 at Florida - 6 p.m.
March 24 at Washington - 6 p.m.
March 27 vs. Los Angeles - 7 p.m.
March 29 vs. Minnesota - 5 p.m.
March 31 vs. Detroit - 7 p.m.
APRIL
April 2 vs. Boston - 7 p.m.
April 4 at Colorado - 2 p.m.
