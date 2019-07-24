The Blues announced Wednesday the hiring of former NHL player Marc Savard as an assistant coach on Craig Berube's staff.
"I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I'm very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said in the team's press release. "He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization."
During his 13-year career as a player, Savard spent time with the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers and Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011. Since retiring from the league, Savard, 42, has spent time broadcasting for various outlets and coaching for the Peterborough Petes, a Canadian junior hockey team.
Savard was a two-time NHL All-Star who scored 207 goals in career 807 games. A specialist on the power play during his playing days, Savard will hopefully aid that unit which struggled for St. Louis throughout the playoffs this season.
