ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues added help to their defense during Monday’s trade deadline acquiring defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Anaheim Ducks.
The Blues will swap a sixth-round pick to acquire the blue-liner from Anaheim.
Del Zotto, 28, has played 12 games for the Ducks and 23 games for the Vancouver Canucks this season collecting one goal and six assists along the way.
The 10-year-veteran has played twice in the postseason, both with the New York Rangers early in his career. He has also had stops in Nashville and Philadelphia.
Del Zotto will help bolster a defensive unit that has seen injuries keep Carl Gunnarsson out of the lineup, playing in only 18 games this season.
