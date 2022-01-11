Billikens join elite company after 4 players drafted in first round of MLS SuperDraft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis University Billikens joined elite company Tuesday at the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
The team became only the third in history to have four players drafted in the first round. Isaiah Parker, Kipp Keller, Patrick Schulte and Simon Becher were each drafted.
Parker was selected third by FC Dallas. Keller was the fifth overall pick by Austin FC. Schulte was the 12th pick and went to the Columbus Crew. Becher was drafted by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 16th.
The Billikens had seven players eligible to be drafted, which tied them with NCAA champion Clemson for the most from one school.
Saint Louis University has had 31 former players drafted by the league since 1996. The team’s last first-round draft pick was Tim Ward, who was selected 12th overall in 2005 by the New York Red Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.