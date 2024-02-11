As of October 9, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+550) make them second-best in the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds (+550) place them second-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only fifth-best.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are slightly better now (+550) compared to the start of the season (+600).

The Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Chiefs' five games have hit the over.

The Chiefs have won four of the five games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chiefs rank seventh in total offense (381.0 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (301.4 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (25.6 points per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 16.0 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,287 yards (257.4 per game), completing 66.8%, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Mahomes also has rushed for 154 yards and zero scores.

In five games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 325 yards (65.0 per game) and three scores.

Pacheco also has 11 catches for 99 yards and zero scores.

Travis Kelce has 27 receptions for 222 yards (55.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Rashee Rice has 17 receptions for 173 yards (34.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.

Trent McDuffie has been doing his part on defense, amassing 28 tackles and four passes defended for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1400 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +75000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +10000 5 October 8 @ Vikings W 27-20 +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +25000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +25000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +650 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +20000 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

