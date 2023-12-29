The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites as they head into a showdown with the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.

Missouri vs. Ohio State game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Missouri vs. Ohio State statistical matchup

Ohio State Missouri 425 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (32nd) 260 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (36th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (53rd) 282.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Ohio State leaders

Brady Cook has 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.7% of his throws for 3,166 yards (263.8 per game).

Cook also has run for 269 yards and eight TDs.

Cody Schrader has run for 1,489 yards (124.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Schrader also has 22 receptions for 191 yards and zero TDs.

Luther Burden III has 82 receptions for 1,190 yards (99.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Missouri leaders

With 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a crucial piece of the Buckeyes' air attack in 2023.

Kyle McCord has suited up for 12 games in 2023, and he's delivered 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 65.8% completion percentage.

TreVeyon Henderson has piled up 854 rushing yards (71.2 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry in 12 games for the Buckeyes.

Henderson has put up 229 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 19 catches in the passing game.

