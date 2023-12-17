The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will meet the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Missouri Players to Watch

Noah Carter: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Sean East: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 354th 27.6 Rebounds 31.6 187th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 5.8 324th 21st 15.8 Assists 12.2 249th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

