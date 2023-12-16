The Wichita State Shockers (4-4) play the Missouri State Bears (3-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

