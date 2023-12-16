The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) will play the Missouri State Bears (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • PJ Haggerty: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 15.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Isaiah Barnes: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Reed: 5.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
90th 79.8 Points Scored 76.9 143rd
84th 66.0 Points Allowed 67.1 107th
7th 41.6 Rebounds 37.7 44th
23rd 12.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 212th
252nd 6.6 3pt Made 9.0 63rd
251st 12.2 Assists 15.0 87th
338th 14.6 Turnovers 14.0 312th

